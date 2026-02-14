Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 12,374 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,307,000 after buying an additional 468,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,257,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,653,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 536,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 1.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,586,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.