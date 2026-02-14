Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $411.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

