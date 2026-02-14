Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas Powell Sells 10,285 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas Powell sold 10,285 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.56, for a total value of $6,094,479.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 666,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,225,668.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $585.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $612.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.85.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Powell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Powell reported a strong quarterly earnings beat (EPS $3.40 vs. $2.85 consensus) and solid profitability metrics (net margin ~16.8%, ROE ~30.6%), which supports longer‑term earnings expectations. Earnings and company page

Powell reported a strong quarterly earnings beat (EPS $3.40 vs. $2.85 consensus) and solid profitability metrics (net margin ~16.8%, ROE ~30.6%), which supports longer‑term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend (paid March 18; record Feb 18) — a modest yield but a sign of cash generation and shareholder returns. Dividend announcement

The company raised its quarterly dividend (paid March 18; record Feb 18) — a modest yield but a sign of cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying has lifted long‑term ownership (several funds materially increased stakes), which can support the stock if institutions continue accumulating. Institutional holdings

Large institutional buying has lifted long‑term ownership (several funds materially increased stakes), which can support the stock if institutions continue accumulating. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-to-positive: a small number of buy and hold ratings with an average target below recent highs, leaving room for differing views on valuation. Analyst notes

Analyst coverage is mixed-to-positive: a small number of buy and hold ratings with an average target below recent highs, leaving room for differing views on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show the share price well above the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and near the 52‑week high, indicating momentum but also higher short‑term valuation. Price & technicals

Technicals show the share price well above the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and near the 52‑week high, indicating momentum but also higher short‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling this week: major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,285 (Feb 11), 14,911 (Feb 12) and 120 (Feb 13) shares — together with other insider sales the disclosures total roughly $15M+ of insider sales. Large, concentrated insider sales are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. SEC filing: Insider sale filing

Substantial insider selling this week: major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,285 (Feb 11), 14,911 (Feb 12) and 120 (Feb 13) shares — together with other insider sales the disclosures total roughly $15M+ of insider sales. Large, concentrated insider sales are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Other insider reductions include Treasurer David Eckenrode (295 shares sold) and director/executive Ping Ni (70 shares), reinforcing the net insider selling narrative. Coverage of these moves: InsiderTrades article and TipRanks coverage

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.