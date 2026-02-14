Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 27.8% – Time to Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Desjardins upgrade to hold

Desjardins upgraded Allied from “sell” to “hold” and set a C$9.50 price target (down from C$12.50), signaling some stabilization in analyst stance despite the lower target. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near‑term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Allied raises $560‑million in share sale

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near‑term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell‑off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re‑rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.