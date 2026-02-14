MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 414,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

