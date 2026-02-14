Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Director Edilson Camara Purchases 19,700 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Edilson Camara acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,561.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $425,287.79. This trade represents a 88.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,731,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $96,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,391,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,120,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,450,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Glj Research decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.52 to $9.42 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Director purchase: Cleveland‑Cliffs director Edilson Camara bought 19,700 shares (~$10.13 avg), increasing his stake materially — a signal of insider confidence that can support the stock.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~53,775 CLF calls (≈6% above average call volume), indicating short‑term bullish positioning by some market participants.

Q4 EPS beat and management tone: the company narrowly beat EPS estimates and gave a constructive 2026 outlook (cost discipline, steady capex, modest shipment growth), which remains a potential upside driver if volumes/pricing recover.

Valuation and analysis pieces: several writeups examine CLF's post‑2025 loss valuation and whether the share drop is overdone — useful for investors assessing risk/reward but not immediate catalysts.

Tariff‑rollback reports: media reports that the administration is considering rolling back steel/aluminum tariffs hit domestic steel names (Nucor, CLF, Alcoa), pressuring prices and investor sentiment for Cleveland‑Cliffs.

Large insider sale: CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares (~$37.3M at ~$12.42), a significant block that likely added to downward pressure and investor concern about timing/intent.

Analyst and sentiment pressure: GLJ Research and other commentators have issued bearish takes or cut targets after the earnings/revenue miss; combined with ambiguity on the POSCO partnership, that reduced near‑term catalysts and amplified selling.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

