Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Grows By 53.8%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,586,518 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 5,581,301 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,259,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of SIDU stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.64.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 655.33% and a negative return on equity of 116.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 2,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,020 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIDU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sidus Space from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

