AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James Dahl Purchases 4,358 Shares of Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl acquired 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $103,328.18. Following the purchase, the insider owned 448,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,407.76. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AXR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.44. AMREP Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). AMREP had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMREP currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMREP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in AMREP by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

