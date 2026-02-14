Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 123,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 23,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and commercializes immunotherapy products for pancreatic cancer; and combinatorial immunotherapeutic products for the treatment cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin of G and E class.

