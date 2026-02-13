Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.0970.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, renowned for its premium passenger and cargo services. The company operates a modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s, serving short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul routes. Singapore Airlines offers multiple cabin classes—from Economy and Premium Economy to Business and Suites—alongside comprehensive in-flight entertainment and dining options tailored to diverse passenger needs.

In addition to passenger transport, Singapore Airlines has a dedicated cargo division that leverages its global network to deliver freight services across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia.

