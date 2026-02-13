Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $65,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 211,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,362 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. BusinessWire: Dividend and Board Appointment

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. MSN: Final-mile deliveries

Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Benzinga: 20-year return story

Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4: Mills sale

EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. SEC Form 4: Estep sale

EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares (a ~3.5% reduction) for about $101k — smaller in scale but adds to the pattern of insider selling. SEC Form 4: Barton sale

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

