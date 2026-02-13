Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.16% of Penske Automotive Group worth $132,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 890,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Trending Headlines about Penske Automotive Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $336,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,379.74. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE PAG opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.28). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.