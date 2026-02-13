Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 20,390 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 304,189 shares of company stock worth $26,373,239 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $93.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

