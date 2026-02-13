Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Expands By 350.2%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,751 shares, an increase of 350.2% from the January 15th total of 8,386 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS: SAPMY) is a leading global engineering and construction contractor specializing in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy, the company delivers complex onshore and offshore projects for oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation clients. Saipem’s integrated services span engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning phases, allowing it to manage projects from feasibility studies through final handover.

The company’s project portfolio includes subsea pipelines, fixed and floating production platforms, LNG facilities, refineries and petrochemical plants, as well as drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.