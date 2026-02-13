AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Here are the key takeaways from AtlasClear’s conference call:
- Q4 results showed clear inflection: revenue rose 84% YoY to $5.1M, the company reported net income of $6.8M, stockholders’ equity turned positive to $21.7M, and cash and restricted cash ended at $46.2M.
- Wilson‑Davis remains the operational engine, delivering consistent commission, stock‑locate and clearing activity and carrying excess net capital ($14.7M) to onboard new correspondent relationships.
- Management says fixed operating costs are roughly $14M, so once clearing revenue covers that threshold (management expects this as new introducers begin trading), the business should generate significant operating leverage and scalable margins.
- The proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming would create a combined clearing + Fed‑member banking platform and is described as immediately accretive, but it remains subject to regulatory approval and timing uncertainty.
- Capital structure and dilution remain a risk — ~150M outstanding shares today plus potential incremental dilution of roughly 43M warrants and ~14M convertible‑note shares (de‑SPAC warrants of ~26M remain deeply out‑of‑the‑money).
AtlasClear Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,046,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AtlasClear has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $13.19.
About AtlasClear
AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.
The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.
