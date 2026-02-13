AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from AtlasClear’s conference call:

Q4 results showed clear inflection: revenue rose 84% YoY to $5.1M, the company reported net income of $6.8M, stockholders’ equity turned positive to $21.7M, and cash and restricted cash ended at $46.2M.

revenue rose 84% YoY to $5.1M, the company reported net income of $6.8M, stockholders’ equity turned positive to $21.7M, and cash and restricted cash ended at $46.2M. Wilson‑Davis remains the operational engine, delivering consistent commission, stock‑locate and clearing activity and carrying excess net capital ($14.7M) to onboard new correspondent relationships.

delivering consistent commission, stock‑locate and clearing activity and carrying excess net capital ($14.7M) to onboard new correspondent relationships. Management says fixed operating costs are roughly $14M, so once clearing revenue covers that threshold (management expects this as new introducers begin trading), the business should generate significant operating leverage and scalable margins.

The proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming would create a combined clearing + Fed‑member banking platform and is described as immediately accretive, but it remains subject to regulatory approval and timing uncertainty.

Capital structure and dilution remain a risk — ~150M outstanding shares today plus potential incremental dilution of roughly 43M warrants and ~14M convertible‑note shares (de‑SPAC warrants of ~26M remain deeply out‑of‑the‑money).

NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,046,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AtlasClear has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AtlasClear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AtlasClear during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtlasClear by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.

The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.

