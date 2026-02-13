Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.