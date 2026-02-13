Webster Financial’s (WBS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

WBS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,565. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,780,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,032,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,985 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,465,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,819 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,253,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

