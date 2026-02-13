Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Short Interest Up 331.3% in January

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,143 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the January 15th total of 21,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,463. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 147.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Australian Dollars plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Australian Dollar through an investment in securities.

