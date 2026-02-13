Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,846.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,892,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,759,000 after purchasing an additional 513,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,336,000 after buying an additional 376,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,795,000 after buying an additional 196,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,446,000 after buying an additional 211,692 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $180.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

