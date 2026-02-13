Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.80

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,501,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,500,660 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,495,348.39542554 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026486 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.