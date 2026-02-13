Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.80

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.27 million and $2.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,501,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,500,660 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,495,348.39542554 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026486 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
