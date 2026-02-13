Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ABNB, AEE, AEP, AIG, ALB, ALM, ALNY, AM, AMAT, AMWL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 13th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price increased by Mizuho from $123.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) had its price target raised by B. Riley Securities from $10.00 to $17.00. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $475.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $390.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $370.00 to $410.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $185.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Securities from $105.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $5.50 to $4.70. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $145.00 to $175.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $192.00 to $170.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $285.00 to $260.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $240.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Securities from $35.00 to $33.00. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $230.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $421.00 to $267.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $268.00 to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price raised by B. Riley Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by CICC Research from $84.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $37.50 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $37.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $255.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $365.00 to $387.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $325.00 to $355.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $282.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $364.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $326.00 to $425.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $313.00 to $383.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) had its target price reduced by Jones Trading from $37.00 to $33.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Securities from $117.00 to $120.00. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its target price cut by B. Riley Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $274.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $89.00 to $88.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $320.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Stephens from $740.00 to $735.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $337.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by Nomura from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $88.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $5.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $235.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $137.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

P10 (NYSE:RPC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $136.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target raised by B. Riley Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $91.00 to $95.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $88.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $335.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

