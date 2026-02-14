Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Expands By 72.2%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,152 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 11,122 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.2 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Nexans has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.06.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of cable and connectivity solutions. The company develops a broad portfolio of copper and optical‐fiber cables for power transmission, telecommunications and data networks, as well as specialty cables for transportation, industry and renewable energy applications. Its product range includes low-, medium- and high-voltage power cables, submarine cables for offshore wind and interconnections, building wires, and fiber-optic systems for high-speed communications.

Established in 2000 following a demerger from the cable activities of Alcatel, Nexans traces its origins to more than a century of technological innovation in wire and cable engineering.

