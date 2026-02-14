Short Interest in Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) Rises By 269.9%

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 408,746 shares, an increase of 269.9% from the January 15th total of 110,515 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,226,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,226,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Interactive Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GITS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,830. Global Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Get Global Interactive Technologies alerts:

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Interactive Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Interactive Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GITS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Global Interactive Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Global Interactive Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GITS

Global Interactive Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.