Short Interest in Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) Rises By 269.9%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 408,746 shares, an increase of 269.9% from the January 15th total of 110,515 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,226,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,226,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Interactive Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GITS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,830. Global Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Interactive Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Interactive Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Global Interactive Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Global Interactive Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GITS

Global Interactive Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.