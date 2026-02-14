Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Posts Earnings Results

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Stock Down 17.6%

Shares of AEHL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 706,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,062. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antelope Enterprise Holdings L presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting.

