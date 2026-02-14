Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,128 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the January 15th total of 7,525 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Macquarie Infrastructure downgraded Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,679. Nidec has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

