Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.63. Zalando shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 2,797 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

