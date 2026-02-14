Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $91,158.03 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $91,158.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,841.21. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of ZG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 3,403,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,151. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $90.22.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer‑term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near‑term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer‑term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near‑term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near‑term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12‑month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price‑target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near‑term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
