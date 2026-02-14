Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $91,158.03 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $91,158.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,841.21. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ZG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 3,403,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,151. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

