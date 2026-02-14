Short Interest in OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Rises By 84.5%

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 546 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

OFX Group Price Performance

OFX Group stock remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. OFX Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Get OFX Group alerts:

About OFX Group

(Get Free Report)

OFX Group is a global provider of online foreign exchange and international payment services. The company operates a digital platform that enables individuals, small businesses, and larger institutions to send and receive money across borders at competitive exchange rates. Its core offering includes spot and forward currency contracts, risk management tools, and multi-currency accounts designed to streamline cross-border transactions.

Originally founded in Sydney in 1998 under the name OzForex, OFX Group has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to establish a presence in major financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.