British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8349 per share on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,743,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,636. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.