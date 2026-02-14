Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $159.00.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $183.00.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

12/29/2025 – Arista Networks had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Arista Networks had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $3,339,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 522,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,091,832. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

