First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,340 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 7,418 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $543,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

