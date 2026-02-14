Contrasting SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and SelectQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.77 $5.81 billion N/A N/A SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.10 $47.58 million $0.01 89.90

Analyst Ratings

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 SelectQuote 0 3 0 1 2.50

SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 224.43%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote 4.80% 14.85% 3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Zurich Insurance Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About SelectQuote



SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

