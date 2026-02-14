Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $25.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1%

AMG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.15. 453,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.62. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $333.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

