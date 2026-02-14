Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $25.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1%
AMG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.15. 453,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.62. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $333.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.
Trending Headlines about Affiliated Managers Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong profitability — AMG reported economic EPS of $9.48 (diluted EPS and full‑year metrics also highlighted), well above consensus and up sharply year‑over‑year, supporting valuation and earnings momentum. AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Alternatives and AUM growth driving revenue mix — AUM rose ~15% in Q4 with alternatives contributing disproportionately; management is expanding strategic stakes in alternative managers (Garda, HighBrook) to deepen exposure to private and liquid alt strategies. AMG Announces Partnership with HighBrook Investors AMG Expands Its Partnership with Garda Capital Partners
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return and conviction — management unveiled/expanded share buyback capacity alongside strong cash generation, which supports per‑share metrics and investor returns. AMG’s Q4 Earnings Beat as AUM & Revenues Rise, Partners with HighBrook
- Positive Sentiment: Near‑term earnings growth target — company is targeting ~30% growth in fee‑related earnings for Q1 2026 while continuing to grow alternative AUM, implying stronger recurring fee revenue ahead if trends hold. AMG targets 30% growth in fee-related earnings for Q1 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Full investor materials and call transcripts available — management provided slides and a detailed earnings call transcript for additional color on performance drivers and M&A/partnership priorities. AMG Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Top‑line miss — revenue came in below analyst estimates ($556.6M reported vs. ~$578.5M consensus), which tempers the beat and suggests fee mix/timing or nonrecurring items impacted quarter‑to‑quarter sales. AMG reports sales below analyst estimates in Q4 CY2025 earnings
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.
The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.