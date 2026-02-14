P10 (NYSE:RPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

P10, Inc. (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. P10 traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 71258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised P10 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

P10 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

P10 (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million.

P10 Company Profile

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

