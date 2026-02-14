Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.0290, with a volume of 313602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Procore Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procore Technologies this week:

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Zacks: Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Positive Sentiment: Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Press Release / Guidance

Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Benzinga: TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Benzinga: Canaccord

Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Benzinga: Barclays

Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Benzinga: Stifel

Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Benzinga: BTIG

BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). MSN / KeyBanc

KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson made the largest relative cut and shifted to Neutral — target lowered to $55 with a Neutral rating, a marked downgrade in analyst sentiment that likely pressured the stock despite the beat. Benzinga: DA Davidson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $349.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $59,413.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,518.63. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,155,480 shares in the company, valued at $84,003,396. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 616,392 shares of company stock valued at $44,460,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.