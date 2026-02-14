Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 174 shares, an increase of 270.2% from the January 15th total of 47 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

HQGO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 231. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Hartford US Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.