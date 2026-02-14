Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.1160, with a volume of 35666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metallus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Metallus Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $859.24 million, a PE ratio of -108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 2,128 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $45,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,537.28. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $328,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metallus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metallus by 1.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,933,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Metallus by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,539,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Metallus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,402,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 94,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Metallus by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metallus

