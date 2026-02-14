Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.5950, with a volume of 1341115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.12.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 4.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $29,188.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $203,540.75. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 634,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

