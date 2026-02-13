StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Hits $2,194.02

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $457.13 million and $2.05 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,194.02 or 0.03173946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.33 or 0.97564215 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 207,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,354 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 208,771.15871279. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,037.76848803 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

