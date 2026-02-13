Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.05%.The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion.

Siemens Trading Down 3.2%

Siemens stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21. Siemens has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $161.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 EPS outlook and stronger profitability: Siemens raised its 2026 EPS guidance after digital profit jumped ~37%, a key driver behind recent analyst upgrade momentum. Article Title

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

