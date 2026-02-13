Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Citigroup

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.69. 126,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,355. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $298.97.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $403.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.