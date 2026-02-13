Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ASML by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,406.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,025.22. The company has a market cap of $553.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

