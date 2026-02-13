Longbow Finance SA Has $11.21 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Longbow Finance SA reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.