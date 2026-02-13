Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,787 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 5.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 3.86% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $250,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $46.80 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

