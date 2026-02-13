Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,787 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 5.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 3.86% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $250,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 3.4%
NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $46.80 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/structural bullish case: a 2026 market outlook flags a weaker DXY and a structurally bullish setup for precious metals, which supports SGOL over the medium term. 2026 Market Outlook: DXY Weakness, Gold’s New Floor, and Bitcoin Consolidation
- Positive Sentiment: Potential structural demand boost: Texas unveiled an official bullion program and proposed gold bills that could increase U.S. physical-gold demand over time. Exclusive: Texas unveils official bullion program and gold bills
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile investor flows: David Einhorn publicly increased his gold exposure, signaling conviction among some large allocators that Fed cuts and easier policy later in 2026 could lift gold. David Einhorn says the Fed will cut ‘substantially more’ than two times. So he’s betting big on gold
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals for miners/gold remain supportive: analysts say miners’ record cash flows and balance-sheet strength support reratings and sustained demand for physical gold exposure. Early 2026 volatility won’t derail gold’s bull market, miners’ record cash flow will support reratings – Van Eck’s Casanova
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup: markets say gold is steady in early Asian trade and “could undergo a technical recovery” after recent losses — a potential bounce candidate but not guaranteed. Gold Steady; Could Undergo Technical Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Price context: spot gold was trading just above the $5,000/oz area in various mid-morning prints, where analysts watch for intra-day entry levels and support/resistance. Spot gold at $5,063/oz after U.S. existing-home sales drop 8.4% in January
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical hover: intraday analysis shows gold “hovering above a big level,” indicating traders are split between buying dips and taking profits. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Hover Above Big Level
- Negative Sentiment: Unexplained rapid sell-off: precious metals experienced a quick sell-off mid-session with unclear catalysts, prompting stop-losses and accelerated outflows that pressure SGOL. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Broad commodity unwind: commodities saw a widespread sell-off that pushed gold below key levels, amplifying ETF outflows and short-term selling pressure. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger US data / dollar pressure: firm jobs data and a near-term boost to the dollar reduced gold’s appeal as a non-yielding asset, triggering short-term selling. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Braces for CPI After NFP Shock
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: commentary about a potential extended Fed pause can reduce interest in non-yielding gold, creating headwinds for SGOL until clarity on rate cuts emerges. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
