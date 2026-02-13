Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 6,681 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 77.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,594,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record free cash flow for 2025 as stronger gold prices expanded margins — a clear cash generation positive that supports returns, capital allocation and buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $219.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

