Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,491 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

