LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $94,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,024,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $366.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.04.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

