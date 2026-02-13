UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00012193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $7.77 billion and approximately $4.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00079187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,373,414 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

