Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.36% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $117,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,526,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,778,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $253,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,776 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,176,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

