Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DFIV opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

